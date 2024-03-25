Dhaka rolls out red carpet to welcome Bhutanese king

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Monday was accorded a red carpet reception on his arrival on a four-day state visit to Bangladesh to attend a series of programmes including Independence Day celebrations.

This is first state visit paid by any foreign dignitary since the formation of the new government after 7 January national election.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and First Lady received the king and his delegation members who arrived at 10:00am by a special flight.

The king was given state salute and guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces. He inspected the guard of honour, while the national anthems of the two countries were played.

After the ceremony at the airport, he was headed for Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.