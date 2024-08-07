IGP on behalf of police regrets, police personnel asked to join
Newly appointed inspector general of police Md Mainul Islam has expressed regret for the role of police centering the demonstration of the Students Against Discrimination.
He has made a commitment to investigate the killings of students, common people and police members in the clashes and violence centering the movement.
Mainul Islam has also given a commitment to turn police into a professional force which will act in accordance with the law.
He asked all the members of police to join their respective workplaces by Thursday.
The IGP said all police officials have been instructed to join in all metropolitan, district, river, railway and highway thanas by the next 24 hours.
IGP Mainul Islam feels a section of police officials are responsible for the casualties.
He said, "Incidents of human rights violation have taken place due to unprofessionalism and high ambition of some officials and flouting principles in using force. Many of our colleagues have died, hurt and repressed due to leadership failure."
When asked whether action will be taken against those who violated human rights, Mainul Islam said, "Administrative and legal steps are being taken against those who have violated rules."
Instructions to police personnel
The instructions include all police personnel and forces of Rajarbagh Police Lines, POM, APBN, all metropolitans, district police lines and specialised police units have to join workplaces by Thursday evening.