IGP on behalf of police regrets, police personnel asked to join

Newly appointed inspector general of police Md Mainul Islam has expressed regret for the role of police centering the demonstration of the Students Against Discrimination.

He has made a commitment to investigate the killings of students, common people and police members in the clashes and violence centering the movement.

Mainul Islam has also given a commitment to turn police into a professional force which will act in accordance with the law.

He asked all the members of police to join their respective workplaces by Thursday.

The IGP said all police officials have been instructed to join in all metropolitan, district, river, railway and highway thanas by the next 24 hours.