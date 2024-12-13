Minorities’ protection absolutely critical, says the US on Bangladesh 

In response, John Kirby said, “We are watching this very, very, very closely, and the president is following events closely as well. The security situation in Bangladesh has been difficult following the ouster of the former prime minister, and we have been working closely with the interim government to enhance the capability of their law enforcement and security services to deal with the challenge.”

He further said, “We have been very clear in our engagement with all Bangladeshi leaders that protection of religious and ethnic minorities is absolutely critical, and the leaders of the interim government have repeatedly committed to providing security to all Bangladeshis, regardless of religion or ethnicity.”