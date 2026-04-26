PM directs fiscal austerity, strict scrutiny of projects

The state minister today, Sunday, said this while talking to reporters after the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting at Cabinet Division in the city.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting.

Zonayed Saki mentioned that the prime minister’s instructions were very clear regarding the management of national funds.

“PM directed that the government must be thrifty in its spending and insisted that the eligibility and necessity of every expenditure must be strictly determined before approval is granted,” he added.