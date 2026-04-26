PM directs fiscal austerity, strict scrutiny of projects
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has issued a set of rigorous directives aimed at ensuring fiscal discipline and accountability in the government’s development projects.
“PM directed that all development projects must be scrutinised to ensure they align with the current government’s election manifesto and overarching development plans aimed at improving the lives of the general people,” said State Minister for Planning Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki.
The state minister today, Sunday, said this while talking to reporters after the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting at Cabinet Division in the city.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting.
Zonayed Saki mentioned that the prime minister’s instructions were very clear regarding the management of national funds.
“PM directed that the government must be thrifty in its spending and insisted that the eligibility and necessity of every expenditure must be strictly determined before approval is granted,” he added.
He noted that this move signals a shift toward more stringent oversight of how taxpayers’ money is allocated to various sectors.
During the meeting, Zonayed Saki said, the premier underscored that the primary goal of these projects must be the improvement of the lives of the general public.
To ensure this, the state minister said, an ongoing process of auditing and reviewing projects is currently underway to maintain consistency with national priorities.
Addressing concerns over the pace of development, Zonayed Saki mentioned, PM ordered investigations into why several projects have faced implementation delays.
“He provided specific observations on various project proposals, emphasising that development must be sustainable and must protect the environment while seeking to improve the quality of life for citizens,” he added.