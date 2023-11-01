Lt. Gen. (Ret) Sarwardy put on 8-day remand

Mia Zahidul Islam Arefy, and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain were accused in the lawsuit.

Sarwardy went to BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan alongside Mia Zahidul Islam Arefy, who impersonated himself as an adviser to US president Joe Biden, on Saturday.

Arefy also talked to journalists personating as the US president’s adviser. BNP leader Ishraque Hossain was also present during that time.

Police later arrested Arefy from Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday.