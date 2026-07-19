3 new Sylhet wells to add 30m cubic feet of gas daily

At present, SGFL supplies around 140 million cubic feet of gas daily to the national grid from its 17 functioning wells.

SGFL Managing Director Engr Md Faruque Hossain said, “SGFL is currently supplying 140 million cubic feet of gas to the national grid every day. Once drilling of the three wells is completed, an additional 30 million cubic feet of gas can be added to the grid," he said.

Energy experts stressed the need to intensify domestic gas and oil exploration instead of relying heavily on LNG imports, which require substantial foreign currency expenditure each year.