Indian media reports linking Bangladesh to Delhi explosion baseless: Foreign adviser
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has rejected reports published by Indian media falsely linking Bangladesh to the explosion in India’s capital, Delhi.
Responding to journalists’ questions at the foreign ministry on Tuesday afternoon, the adviser said, “Whatever happens, Indian media always try to blame others. There is no reason to believe such claims. No rational person would accept them.”
Thirteen people were killed on Monday evening in a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. Although the Indian government has described the incident as an act of sabotage, it has not confirmed who was responsible. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Whatever happens, Indian media always try to blame others. There is no reason to believe such claims. No rational person would accept them.Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain
However, several Indian media outlets have blamed Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba for the attack, also alleging that the group is using Bangladeshi territory to launch assaults in India.
Journalists asked the foreign adviser about the Awami League—ousted in the July uprising—sending a letter to the United Nations. In response, he said, “Anyone can appeal to the United Nations about anything. If the UN says something to Bangladesh, we will consider it then. So far, the UN has said nothing to us.”
When asked about the ‘Think Twice Act’ recently passed by a voice vote in the US Senate, Touhid Hossain said that Bangladesh has maintained—and will continue to maintain—a policy of balance.
He added that he does not see any possibility of Bangladesh facing sanctions for purchasing arms from China.
The Think Twice Act 2025 is a new US law aimed at curbing China’s dominance in the global defence sector. It stipulates that any country purchasing military weapons from China could face US sanctions and economic restrictions.