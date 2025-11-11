Indian media reports linking Bangladesh to Delhi explosion baseless: Foreign adviser

Journalists asked the foreign adviser about the Awami League—ousted in the July uprising—sending a letter to the United Nations. In response, he said, “Anyone can appeal to the United Nations about anything. If the UN says something to Bangladesh, we will consider it then. So far, the UN has said nothing to us.”

When asked about the ‘Think Twice Act’ recently passed by a voice vote in the US Senate, Touhid Hossain said that Bangladesh has maintained—and will continue to maintain—a policy of balance.

He added that he does not see any possibility of Bangladesh facing sanctions for purchasing arms from China.

The Think Twice Act 2025 is a new US law aimed at curbing China’s dominance in the global defence sector. It stipulates that any country purchasing military weapons from China could face US sanctions and economic restrictions.