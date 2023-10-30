Veteran journalist Khaled Belal passes away

Khaled Belal left behind a son, two daughters, and a host of colleagues and admirers to mourn his death.

The deceased’s family said Khaled was ill for a long time. After his physical condition deteriorated recently, his family members admitted him to the National Hospital in the port city, where he died while undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Born in the house of Oli Gandhi near Bauria Moulvibazar in the Sandwip upazila of Chattogram, Khaled was the assistant editor of the Daily Ishan.

At the beginning of his career, he worked at The Daily Paigham in Dhaka.