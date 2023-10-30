Veteran journalist Khaled Belal passes away

Senior journalist, storyteller, and senior member of Chattogram Metropolitan Union of Journalists (CMUJ) Khaled Belal has passed away. He was 80.
He breathed his last around 10: 00 am on Monday. He was buried in the graveyard on the Garibullah Shah Shrine premises in Chattogram city after his namaz-e-janaza.
Khaled Belal left behind a son, two daughters, and a host of colleagues and admirers to mourn his death.
The deceased’s family said Khaled was ill for a long time. After his physical condition deteriorated recently, his family members admitted him to the National Hospital in the port city, where he died while undergoing treatment in the ICU.
Born in the house of Oli Gandhi near Bauria Moulvibazar in the Sandwip upazila of Chattogram, Khaled was the assistant editor of the Daily Ishan.
At the beginning of his career, he worked at The Daily Paigham in Dhaka.
He then joined the Press Information Department (PID). After retiring from government duties, he went back to journalism. After The Daily Ishan, he joined the English daily The People's View as an advisory editor.
Among his numerous books, several stories and essays are notable, including ‘Mara Gange Dub Satar’ and ‘Khoma Koro Sharifar Ma’.
Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President M Abdullah and Secretary General Nurul Amin Rokon, CMUJ President Md Shahnawaz, and General Secretary Saleh Noman expressed deep shock at the death of Khaled Belal.
In a condolence message, the leaders conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.