Home adviser gets 24 hrs ultimatum for resignation

A group of students and youths under the banner of ‘Bangladesh against Rape and Repression’ issued an ultimatum for 24 hours to home minister Jahangir Alam to resign from his position or else they would bring out a torch procession towards the home ministry on Tuesday evening.

The platform announced the ultimatum from a road march to the home ministry in front of the Shikkha Bhaban in the capital on Monday afternoon.

Adrita Roy, a student of Jahangirnagar University, announced the ultimatum on behalf of the platform.