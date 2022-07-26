Chinese foreign minister likely to visit Dhaka in August

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is likely to visit Dhaka at the beginning of August.

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming discussed about the visit with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday.

The foreign minister proposed to the Chinese ambassador that the schedule of the Wang Yi’s visit be changed as Momen has a pre-scheduled engagement abroad at that time.

Diplomatic sources said, Beijing informed Dhaka about Wang Yi’s visit on 5 and 6 August. He is scheduled to go to Mongolia from here.