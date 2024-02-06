Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy, protests infiltration at border
Bangladesh has summoned the Myanmar ambassador and formally protested the infiltration of Myanmar nationals due to growing conflicts in their territory, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.
While talking to the media at his office on Tuesday, the minister described the infiltration of Myanmar nationals and incidents of casualties in Bangladesh due to firing from the other side of the border as undesirable, unexpected, and unacceptable.
Around 30 mortar shells, fired from the Myanmar side, landed in Bangladesh territory, killing two individuals here
“A total of 229 border guard members of Myanmar (Border Guard Police - BGP) crossed the border and intruded into Bangladesh until this morning (Tuesday) from Monday. I have no idea if any more infiltrations have taken place there, but it is likely to happen,” he said.
Regarding the BGP members under the Bangladesh custody, Hasan Mahmud said, “They have taken refuge in our country and some of them are injured. They were initially shifted to Cox’s Bazar and later to Chattogram.”
The foreign minister noted that around 30 mortar shells, fired from the Myanmar side, landed in Bangladesh territory, killing two individuals here. The ministry summoned the Myanmar ambassador and lodged a strong protest regarding the developments along the border.
“Such incidents are undesirable, unexpected, and unacceptable at a time when we are working for the repatriation of Rohingyas,” he said, adding the ambassador would convey the message to the Myanmar government.
He also clarified that Myanmar will take back their citizens and that the river route is being considered as a priority for their return.
‘Will discuss overall issues’
Responding to a query, Hasan Mahmud revealed that he is supposed to meet the Indian external affairs minister, commerce minister, and national security advisor during his upcoming trip to India on Wednesday.
“Since Myanmar is a neighbouring state to both Indians and us, we have always been seeking cooperation from India for the repatriation of forcefully displaced Myanmar nationals. So, these issues will naturally be discussed,” he said.