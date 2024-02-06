Residents pass sleepless night as fighting intensifies on Myanmar side

Incidents of firing and hurling mortar shells took place centering Dhekibunia outpost in Myanmar on the other side of Naikhongchhari border in Bandarban through the Monday night.

As a result, at least 13 villages were shaken along the Bangladesh border.

Residents on this side of Bangladesh passed a sleepless night as non-stop sound of firing was heard from 9:00pm on Monday to 6:00am on Tuesday.