Myanmar ambassador summoned to state guesthouse Padma

Myanmar ambassador Aung Kyaw Moe has been summoned to the foreign ministry today.

Foreign ministry’s director general (Myanmar wing) Miah Md Mainul Kabir summoned the ambassador to state guesthouse Padma at around 11 in the morning today.

Bangladesh has been angered by the death of two people inside Bangladesh by a mortar shell from Myanmar.

Bangladesh will strongly protest the incidents of violence in Myanmar that spill over in the border.

Fierce fighting has been going on in Myanmar’s Rakhine state between the army and the insurgent group Arakan Army. The clash in Myanmar has frightened Bangladeshi residents near the border area. Many villagers left their homes to safer places as the sound of constant fighting on the other side of the border continued.