2 killed in Bangladesh in mortar fire from Myanmar

Two people in Bangladesh including a Rohingya have been killed as mortar shell from Myanmar fell on Bangladesh territory.

The incident took place at Jalpaitali village under Ghumdhum union in Bandarban’s Naikhongchari at around 2:45pm on Monday.

The victims are Hosne Ara, 55, wife of Badsha Mia of Jalpaitali village, and Nabi Hossain, 65, a Rohingya man who lives at Balukhali camp.

Nabi Hossain came to work as a labourer at field of Hosne Ara.

