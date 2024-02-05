2 killed in Bangladesh in mortar fire from Myanmar
Two people in Bangladesh including a Rohingya have been killed as mortar shell from Myanmar fell on Bangladesh territory.
The incident took place at Jalpaitali village under Ghumdhum union in Bandarban’s Naikhongchari at around 2:45pm on Monday.
The victims are Hosne Ara, 55, wife of Badsha Mia of Jalpaitali village, and Nabi Hossain, 65, a Rohingya man who lives at Balukhali camp.
Nabi Hossain came to work as a labourer at field of Hosne Ara.
Ghumdhum union parishad’s chairman AKM Jahangir Aziz confirmed the news of deaths of the two persons. He said Hosne Ara went to the kitchen of her house to serve Nabi food and the mortar shell fell on the kitchen.
Naikhongchari police station’s officer in charge Abdul Mannan said the mortar shell fell during the fighting between two groups. The two persons died on spot.
Amid the ongoing fight rages on between military and insurgent groups, a total of 95 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) have so far entered into Bangladesh. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has disarmed them and kept them in its custody.
Bangladesh shares a 283-kilometer long border with Myanmar, which mostly falls in Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar districts. Some insurgent groups including the Arakan Army have intensified fighting for the last several weeks. The rebel groups have launched a unified attack on Myanmar’s troops. Insurgent groups have already taken over some border towns.