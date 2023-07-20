'United Arab Emirates interested to invest in Bangladesh’s renewable energy'

UAE industry and advanced technology minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has said they want to invest in the energy sector of Bangladesh, particularly renewable energy.

He made the disclosure during a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.

“They are very interested in the energy sector, especially renewable energy alongside conventional energy,” PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said while briefing reporters after the meeting.

Ahmed, also the chairman of ‘Masdar’ (an energy company) and managing director of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said that they will send two teams to Bangladesh from UAE -- one is to discuss renewable energy and another one to discuss business.