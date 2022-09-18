EC to review political parties' proposals again

But it is found after analysing the proposals of political parties and talking to them that three parties directly opposed the use of EVM both in orally and writing among the 17 parties. While one party remained silent over EVM, nine parties gave several conditions over its use.
Only four parties directly wanted EVM in the election.
When asked about the matter, Md Alamgir said the decision of using EVM was taken as per the opinions given by the political parties in the dialogue. Some parties have changed their views after submitting the proposals.
Three parties gave their opinion against the EVM both in orally and writing. But EC said they voted for EVM. When asked about the issue, he said, "They may have voted against EVM in their proposal. But the way they talked after the discussion went in favour of the EVM use. They again can say no to the EVM. They have freedom to do that."
Md Alamgir said all documents over the proposals of political parties have been collected. They will be reviewed and will be published to the EC's website.
Earlier, another election commissioner Rasheda Sultana briefed the newsmen at her office that political parties are coming up with different statements. The EC will review the proposals.
When asked, she said, "Is it necessary to give importance to who wants EVM and who not? Doesn't the EC have that much freedom?"