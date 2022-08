Mahmuda Begum, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Kendua upazila in Netrakona, who came into discussion over the construction of houses under the Ashrayan project on a playground, has been transferred again to Chattogram.

Earlier on Wednesday, she was transferred to Madan upazila, according to a notification signed by Kabirul Ahsan, senior assistant commissioner at the office of the divisional commissioner of Mymensingh.

*More to follow …