71pc people think country in right direction

A total of 71 per cent of the people think that the country is heading in the right direction and 81 per cent of people want the interim government to remain in power as long as it takes to complete the reform process.

A public opinion poll on people's opinion, experience and expectations revealed this picture. Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) conducted the survey. The survey result was unveiled at a function at Dhaka University’s Mozaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium on Sunday. Alongside presenting the survey result, a discussion titled ‘Forty days of uprising: What people are thinking’ was also held.

The survey was based on responses of 2363 respondents from different areas of the country between 22 August and 5 September. BIGD’s senior fellow Mirza M Hasan presented the survey result.

While 81 per cent were for allowing the interim government to stay in power for as long as needed for carrying out reform, 13 per cent wanted the government to hold an election as soon as possible.