BIGD survey
71pc people think country in right direction
A total of 71 per cent of the people think that the country is heading in the right direction and 81 per cent of people want the interim government to remain in power as long as it takes to complete the reform process.
A public opinion poll on people's opinion, experience and expectations revealed this picture. Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) conducted the survey. The survey result was unveiled at a function at Dhaka University’s Mozaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium on Sunday. Alongside presenting the survey result, a discussion titled ‘Forty days of uprising: What people are thinking’ was also held.
The survey was based on responses of 2363 respondents from different areas of the country between 22 August and 5 September. BIGD’s senior fellow Mirza M Hasan presented the survey result.
While 81 per cent were for allowing the interim government to stay in power for as long as needed for carrying out reform, 13 per cent wanted the government to hold an election as soon as possible.
Another question in the survey was about the tenure of the government. In reply to this question, a majority, 38 per cent, said the term of the interim government should be three years or longer, nine per cent said that it should be 2 years, 11 per cent for one year. A total of 22 per cent respondents said that the term of the government should be 3 to 6 months while two per cent voted that the term of the government should be less than three months. Of the remaining, 12 per cent said they didn't know and six per cent did not respond.
The survey also asked if they are asked what would be the only one demand from this government before the election. A maximum of 32 per cent replied economic reforms, 17 per cent people said political and electoral reforms and 12 per cent of respondents said they would want rule of law.
A total of 60 per cent respondents think the country’s economy is heading in the right direction and 53 per cent said they are optimistic about politics and economy.
In response to what is the main problem Bangladesh is facing right now, a total of 40 per cent respondents cited the economy. 15 per cent said floods was the main problem, 13 per cent said political instability and seven per cent identified deterioration of law and order.
25 per cent of the respondents said that crime increased in August compared to the normal time while 72.2 per cent said crime has not increased.
83 per cent of people supported the quota reform movement transforming into a one-point movement to topple the Awami League government
A total of 80.6 per cent said that student politics should be banned in educational institutions while 84.1 per cent people voted in favor of banning teacher politics.
Speaking at the discussion, Badiul Alam Majumdar, head of the electoral system reform commission formed by the interim government, said political culture needs to be changed. Reforming law or constitution won’t be enough, rather these reforms would need to be implemented.
Dhaka University teacher Samina Lutfa, Jatiya Nagorik Committee’s spokesperson Samanta Sharmin, among others spoke at the event moderated by DU teacher Asif Shahan.