I’m guaranteeing there won’t be any voting in previous night: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday guaranteed that no voting would take place on the previous night of the stipulated date of polling.

“All the talks about voting in the previous night - I can guarantee you not by 99 per cent, rather by 100 per cent, that won’t happen in any way. Ballot papers will be sent (to the polling centres) on the morning of the voting day to ensure this” he stated.