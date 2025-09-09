Candidate alleges receiving a ballot marked with ‘cross’, Shibir calls it a conspiracy
Rupaiya Shrestha Tanchangya, candidate for Career Development Secretary from the Independent Students’ Unity in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, has alleged that a ballot paper already marked with crosses was found in the cafeteria room of the TSC polling centre.
Quoting one of her friends, Rupaiya told reporters around 12:30pm that the two of them had gone to vote.
The ballot paper her friend received from Table No. 1 already had crosses marked next to the names of Abu Shadik Kayem, the vice-president (VP) candidate, and SM Farhad, the general secretary (GS) candidate from the Shibir-backed panel.
Rupaiya said her friend took the ballot to the polling officials and lodged a complaint. The polling officials then said it could also be her (the student’s) mistake.
Asked about the allegation, polling officer of that room Rumana Parvin Annie told Prothom Alo that the student entered the booth with the ballot paper and came out very shortly to complain that it was pre-marked. The ballot was then replaced for her.
She said all the ballots were later checked, and none had such marks. It could also be the student’s mistake, she added.
Later, Rumana Parvin said that when the ballot papers were brought in the morning, university officials, polling agents, and members of law-enforcement agencies were present. The papers were opened in front of everyone and the ballot boxes were sealed. There is no scope for irregularities, she said.
Abu Shadik Kayem, the VP candidate from the Chhatra Shibir–backed panel, told Prothom Alo that one group was trying to sabotage the election, which is why they are engaging in this kind of conspiracy.
He said they had heard that in Ekushey Hall a ballot was found with crosses marked next to the names of Chhatra Dal candidates, and now they were hearing of another pre-marked ballot being found at TSC.
“Our position is clear. Stern action must be taken against any officials involved in such acts. They must state what their ideology is,” Shadik added.
Meanwhile, the returning officer in charge at TSC, Professor Nasrin Sultana, told Prothom Alo that every centre is under CCTV surveillance. The girl went into the booth with the ballot paper and then came out to file a complaint. After receiving the complaint, the university administration began reviewing the CCTV footage. Details will be provided later after verification.