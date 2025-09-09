Candidate alleges receiving a ballot marked with ‘cross’, Shibir calls it a conspiracy

Rupaiya said her friend took the ballot to the polling officials and lodged a complaint. The polling officials then said it could also be her (the student’s) mistake.

Asked about the allegation, polling officer of that room Rumana Parvin Annie told Prothom Alo that the student entered the booth with the ballot paper and came out very shortly to complain that it was pre-marked. The ballot was then replaced for her.

She said all the ballots were later checked, and none had such marks. It could also be the student’s mistake, she added.

Later, Rumana Parvin said that when the ballot papers were brought in the morning, university officials, polling agents, and members of law-enforcement agencies were present. The papers were opened in front of everyone and the ballot boxes were sealed. There is no scope for irregularities, she said.