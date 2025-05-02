Next seven months are crucial for economy: Press secretary

Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Thursday said that the next seven months are crucial for Bangladesh's economy. He said the interim government had undertaken an ambitious plan to expand the capacity of Chittagong Port sixfold.

"The Interim Government, led by Dr. Yunus, appears aware of the stakes. It has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand the capacity of Chittagong Port sixfold - to 7.86 million TEUs," he wrote in a statement posted on his verified Facebook account.

Alam said this would not be possible without partnering with top global port operators.

If successful, such partnerships would send a strong signal to international investors and businesses: Bangladesh is open for business, he said.

"The next seven months are crucial. They could make - or break - Bangladesh," he added.