US ambassador's Shaheenbagh visit is interference in Bangladesh's domestic affairs: Russia

The visit of the US ambassador in Dhaka to Shaheenbagh is being regarded by Russia as an attempt to interfere in Bangladesh's domestic affairs.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made this comment while speaking at a regular briefing in Moscow on Thursday. The Russian embassy in Dhaka released Maria Zakharova's statement on Sunday morning.

Maria Zakharova termed as attempts to surround the US ambassador on the day of the incident as an 'expected result of the activity of the American diplomat'.