Bangladesh-India joint working group meeting begins today: what will be discussed on trade

The two-day meeting of the Bangladesh-India Joint Working Group began in New Delhi on Thursday morning. According to sources at the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh’s main priorities are removing obstacles at land ports, seeking a review of India’s duties on jute products, and restoring normal import and export operations.

A 10-member Bangladeshi delegation led by Ayesha Akter, additional secretary (FTA) at the Ministry of Commerce, travelled to New Delhi yesterday, Wednesday, to attend the meeting.

According to ministry sources, the meeting will discuss ways to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries, remove obstacles to the import and export of goods, and strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.

India’s new duties on Bangladeshi jute products and Bangladesh’s restrictions on imports of Indian yarn will also receive particular attention.