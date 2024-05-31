Bangladesh important partner of UN, Guterres tells foreign minister

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has termed Bangladesh as an important partner of the UN. He said that Bangladesh is making significant contribution to international peace and security, sustainable development, climate change and the other many tasks of the UN.

That is why, he said, they consider Bangladesh an important partner of the UN.

Guteress made these remarks on Thursday afternoon in New York, during discussions at the UN headquarters with foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, currently visiting the United States. The foreign ministry stated this in a press note Friday afternoon.