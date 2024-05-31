Bangladesh important partner of UN, Guterres tells foreign minister
The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has termed Bangladesh as an important partner of the UN. He said that Bangladesh is making significant contribution to international peace and security, sustainable development, climate change and the other many tasks of the UN.
That is why, he said, they consider Bangladesh an important partner of the UN.
Guteress made these remarks on Thursday afternoon in New York, during discussions at the UN headquarters with foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, currently visiting the United States. The foreign ministry stated this in a press note Friday afternoon.
During the meeting, the UN general secretary expressed deep gratitude towards Bangladesh for its generosity towards the Rohingyas. He expressed concern at the prevailing circumstances in Myanmar's Rakhine state, particularly at the Myanmar military forcefully recruiting young Rohingyas.
The secretary general praised Bangladesh's capacity in climate adaptation and tackling climate change.
The foreign minister called for global attention to remain on the Rohingya crisis and for the UN to continue in its strong role for the safe, sustainable and dignified repatriation of around 1.3 million Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud sought UN support to help Bangladesh tackle the challenge of graduating from the low income country status. Antonio Guterres expressed the UN full support for this, saying that Bangladesh should be rewarded for this, not punished.
Hasan Mahmud expressed gratitude to the secretary general for his leadership in facing the prevailing global challenges including the conflict in Gaza.
He said, the peace-loving people of the world lauded the secretary general for actually turning up in person to halt the violence in Rafah.
At the meeting, the UN secretary general praised Bangladesh's advancement over the past decade. The foreign minister said that under the farsighted and capable leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh had long ago overtaken Pakistan in all social, economic, human and other indicators, and over the past few years had overtaken India in many indicators too.
According to the International Monetary Fund, Bangladesh's per capita income in 2021 had exceeded that of India, he pointed out.
Hasan Mahmud invited Antonio Guterres to visit Bangladesh to join in celebrating Bangladesh's half century of joining the UN.
Also present at the meeting were Bangladesh's permanent representative to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhit and others.
Foreign minister at UN HQ on Int'l Day of Peacekeepers
On the same day the foreign minister joined the Bangladesh and Austria joint reception at the UN headquarters to commemorate the International Day of the Peacekeepers. He reiterated Bangladesh support and cooperation for the UN peacekeeping programme.
He said, "In according to the foreign policy of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh is always at the forefront of UN peace efforts."
"Bangladeshi peacekeepers serve in the UN peacekeeping force with utmost sincerity, professionalism and commitment," he said.
Foreign minister briefs OIC ambassadors on Rohingya issue
In the afternoon on the same day, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud briefed ambassadors of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the OIC conference room in the UN headquarters, about the Rohingya issue.
He praised OIC for its leading role in international efforts to assuage the sufferings of the Rohingyas.