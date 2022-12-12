Will build ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said her government is working to transform the country into "Smart Bangladesh" from a digital one by 2041.



"We will build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country by 2041. That Bangladesh will be a Smart Bangladesh. We will transform into Smart Bangladesh from the digital one," Sheikh Hasina said.

The prime minister further said her government is working to successfully implement the four bases of building "Smart Bangladesh" that included making smart citizens, smart economy, smart government and smart society.

In the Smart Bangladesh, everything will be handled technologically where the citizens will be efficient in using technology and the entire economy will be run through technology, she said.