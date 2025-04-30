Actor Siddiqur remanded for 7 days in attempted murder case
A court has granted a seven-day remand for actor Siddiqur Rahman in connection with an attempted murder case filed with the Gulshan police station.
The chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka issued the order on Wednesday after a hearing on the police's remand petition, court sources confirmed to Prothom Alo.
Earlier in the day, police produced Siddiqur before the court and sought a 10-day remand to interrogate him over the case.
In the remand petition, the police noted that a rickshaw puller – Jabbar Ali Howlader – was shot and critically injured in the Shahjadpur area on 19 July. He was later taken to Kurmitola General Hospital for treatment.
To track down the individuals involved with the attack, the police sought Siddiqur on remand to interrogate him. Sub-inspector Abdus Salam of Gulshan police station filed the petition at the court.
On Tuesday, multiple videos of Siddiqur being assaulted went viral on social media. A group of youths was seen forcibly dragging him, when his clothes were torn. Some of them were physically assaulting him, and others were chanting slogans accusing him of being an Awami League enabler.
Later, he was handed over to police.