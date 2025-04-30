Actor Siddiqur remanded for 7 days in attempted murder case

Earlier in the day, police produced Siddiqur before the court and sought a 10-day remand to interrogate him over the case.

In the remand petition, the police noted that a rickshaw puller – Jabbar Ali Howlader – was shot and critically injured in the Shahjadpur area on 19 July. He was later taken to Kurmitola General Hospital for treatment.

To track down the individuals involved with the attack, the police sought Siddiqur on remand to interrogate him. Sub-inspector Abdus Salam of Gulshan police station filed the petition at the court.