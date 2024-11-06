CPJ alarmed by news on scrapping journos’ accreditation
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has expressed concern over scrapping of press accreditation in favour of 29 more journalists.
In a message on X, the CPJ Asia said, “CPJ is alarmed by reports on Tuesday that the interim information ministry scrapped the press accreditation of 29 additional journalists perceived to be supportive of the Awami League party.”
It also noted that the authorities must not weaponise press accreditation to target journalists for their work, thereby risking media censorship.
On Tuesday, the Press Information Department (PID) scrapped the permanent and temporary press accreditation cards of 30 more journalists including Imdadul Haq Milon, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul and Ahmed Zobayer.
A gazette notification, signed by Md Nizamul Kabir, chief information officer of the PID under the ministry of information and broadcasting, was issued in this regard on 3 November.
The accreditation was cancelled under sections 6.9, 6.10, 9.5 and 9.6 of the Press Accreditation Principle-2022, it said.
Rahul Saha of News 24, Mohammad Manzurul Islam of DBC News, Abed Khan of Daily Jagaran, ZI Mamun of ATN Bangla, Md Omar Faruque of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Masuda Bhatti of Daily Amader Arthoneeti, DBC News’s Naznin Nahar Munni, CEO of RTV Ashiqur Rahman, and Daily Bhorer Kagaj’s news editor Ikhtiar Uddin were among the journalists whose Press accreditation cards were cancelled.
Earlier, the government scrapped the press accreditation cards of 20 journalists including Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Farzana Rupa, and Farida Yasmin.