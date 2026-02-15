13th parliament
New MPs likely to take oath 10 am Tuesday, cabinet swearing-in at 4 pm: Asif Nazrul
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul on Sunday said the newly elected members of parliament (MPs) will take oath at 10:00 am on Tuesday.
“Most probably, I repeat, most probably, under the current circumstances, the oath will be administered by the chief election commissioner (CEC),” he said while briefing reporters at the ministry this afternoon.
The law adviser, quoting the BNP party sources, said right after the oath-taking of the MPs, they will elect their leader of the parliamentary team at the same place, adding, “It would probably take place from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm.”
“The oath-taking of the cabinet members will take place on the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad bhaban (national parliament building) at 4:00 pm,” he added.