Life expectancy at birth, child mortality increases

The overall rate of child mortality in the country has increased. The rate of mortality of children below 1-year was 22 in 2021. This has increased to 25 in 2022, said the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics-2022.

The rate of mortality of children below 5-year also increased to 31 in 2022 from 28 in 2021, said the statistics, revealed at a programme at Statistics Building auditorium in the country on Tuesday.