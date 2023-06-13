Life expectancy at birth, child mortality increases

The overall rate of child mortality in the country has increased. The rate of mortality of children below 1-year was 22 in 2021. This has increased to 25 in 2022, said the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics-2022.
The rate of mortality of children below 5-year also increased to 31 in 2022 from 28 in 2021, said the statistics, revealed at a programme at Statistics Building auditorium in the country on Tuesday.
The Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics-2022 also revealed that life expectancy at birth in the country shows a rising trend. The expected average age was 72.4 in 2022 which was 72.3 in 2021.
The BBS report further said the life expectancy of male and female is 70.8 and 74.2 respectively.
According to the survey report, the mortality rate in the country slightly increased in 2022. The rate was 5.7 per 1,000 in 2021 which increased to 5.8 in 2022. The mortality rate was 4.9 in 2019 and 5.0 in 2018.