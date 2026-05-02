“I come to work, I go back – don’t know about any May Day’’

Seventy-five-year-old van puller Abul Kashem was pulling his van from Mohammadpur bus stand toward Nurjahan Road via Asad Avenue in the capital. His van was loaded with bunches of bananas. He was moving forward slowly, having brought the load all the way from Rayerbazar.

This correspondent encountered him around 11:00 am no Friday. Walking alongside him, he was asked—today is International Workers’ Day, a government holiday, and also Friday. Why is he working even today?

In response, Abul Kashem said, “I don’t know what May Day is.” This elderly van puller is from Zajira of Shariatpur. He now lives in Zinjira of Keraniganj. His three sons also live there, but none of them bear his expenses.