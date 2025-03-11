Students stage daylong sit-in at Shahbagh demanding maximum punishment for rapists
A group of students is holding a daylong sit-in protest on the road in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh, demanding justice for rape victims and the death penalty for rapists.
The protest began at around 11:30 am on Tuesday, with students from various educational institutions in Dhaka joining the demonstration. They chanted slogans such as “We want justice,” “Execute rapists,” and “The student community has woken up.”
Organisers have named the event the Morning to Evening Sit-In, stating that the initiative comes in response to the alarming rise in rape cases across the country. They emphasise that their goal is to send a strong message to the state authorities.
Rakibul Hasan, a student of Bir Shrestha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College, told Prothom Alo that they have put forward six demands, with the primary objective of ensuring no one else falls victim to rape. He added that students from different institutions would join throughout the day, with the demonstration continuing until Iftar.
Mithila Rahman, a student of Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Public College, said, “One rape incident after another proves how unsafe women are in this country. We are protesting to demand a safer state for all.”
The protesters have put forward their key demands:
Rapists must be punished in public to set an example in society.
The administration must adopt a strict zero-tolerance stance on rape, and if necessary, a separate tribunal should be formed for swift trials.
Rapists must be arrested within 24 hours of a reported incident, with medical reports and witness testimonies recorded promptly. Execution should take place within 15 working days if proven guilty, with forensic lab capacity expanded to expedite trials.
Rape cases must not be resolved through arbitration. Only the state can ensure justice. Any administrative official found aiding a rapist’s release through unethical means must be dismissed following an investigation. Minors convicted of rape should receive life imprisonment.
Ongoing rape cases must be resolved swiftly, ideally within 30 working days, with the formation of a special tribunal if required. The Law and Home Ministries must be held accountable for ensuring timely justice.