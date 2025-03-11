Students stage daylong sit-in at Shahbagh demanding maximum punishment for rapists

A group of students is holding a daylong sit-in protest on the road in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh, demanding justice for rape victims and the death penalty for rapists.

The protest began at around 11:30 am on Tuesday, with students from various educational institutions in Dhaka joining the demonstration. They chanted slogans such as “We want justice,” “Execute rapists,” and “The student community has woken up.”

Organisers have named the event the Morning to Evening Sit-In, stating that the initiative comes in response to the alarming rise in rape cases across the country. They emphasise that their goal is to send a strong message to the state authorities.