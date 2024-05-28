29 deer carcasses recovered after cyclone Remal hit Sundarbans

The entire Sundarbans was flooded for about 30 hours in the tidal surge caused by Cyclone Remal, resulting in saline water entering ponds dug to preseve sweet water for forest animals and people.

Meanwhile, the forest department recovered 26 deer carcasses from different areas of Sundarbans till noon on Tuesday.

Three deer carcasses have been recovered from the Baleswar river of Patharghata upazila in Barguna.

A total of 17 injured deer have been released in the forest after treatment. Khulna region forest conservator Mihir Kumar Tho confirmed the matter.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Sundarbans east forest department divisional officer Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim said, "Still we are not able to go to all the spots. The sea and rivers are turbulent. There was a tidal surge for about 25 to 30 hours. We are getting news of deaths of many animals. We will be able to disclose more news after collecting detailed information."