Ordinance on labour law amendment by March

The interim government will amend the existing labour law and issue an ordinance on it within March next year. The ordinance will include provisions on ensuring workers’ rights, service-time benefits and maternity leave for 120 days.

Labour and employment secretary AHM Safiquzzamna briefed the journalists on it after the coordination meeting on ‘contemporary labour situation review’ at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Labour and employment adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) administrator Anowar Hossain, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) president Mohammad Hatem were present at the briefing.