Student-people’s movement: Children’s death count rises to 89

The first death that took place centering the movement for quota reforms in government jobs took place on 16 July. Six were killed on that day. There were no children among them. The first incident of any child being killed was on 18 July. From that day till 4 August, there were at least 56 children. The Awami League government fell on 5 August. From that day till 11 August, at least 33 more children were killed, it has been learnt.

A review of the deaths shows that 57 of the children were killed in Dhaka (including Savar and Tongi). Outside of Dhaka 32 had died.

Of the children killed, 42 were students. 29 of the children were involved in labour. Some of them worked in shops, some were footpath vendors, some were garments factory workers, and some were construction workers or hawkers. The identity of four children remains unknown. Their bodies were lying at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. The profession of the remaining 17 children was not known. One child (Ahad) hadn’t started going to school yet.

Md Mostafa Zaman Samudra (16) of Rampura in the capital has passed this SSC this year. He joined the demonstrations on 19 July. He was hit in the chest by a bullet and died. His father Moniruzzaman Tajal told Prothom Alo they had no idea that Samudra had joined the protests. Later they learnt from friends that he had been joining the demonstrations from 16 July.

Moniruzzaman said, “Victory has been won, but my son never got to see it.”