Germany stresses fair election for more investment in Bangladesh

The visiting German parliamentary delegation has underscored the need for a fair election as well as a stable environment in Bangladesh to attract more investments from Germany in the coming days.

Renate Kunast, leader of the six-member visiting delegation, came up with the statement while talking to reporters at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday evening. She is the president of the German parliamentary committee on South Asia and a former minister.

The German team wrapped up their four-day trip to Dhaka on Saturday. Disclosing the visit outcomes, Renate Kunast said Bangladesh is in a good position in terms of competition in the global market. It will improve further if human rights and the ILO declaration are implemented here.