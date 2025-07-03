Indictment order in Chankharpul crimes against humanity case on July 14

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-1) has set 14 July next for passing order on charge framing in a case filed under crimes against humanity over the killings of six innocent people in the city's Chankharpul area on 5 August, 2024.

The three-member panel of the ICT-1 led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order as the prosecution argued for framing charges and the defence, on the other hand, took part in the hearing on discharge petitions.

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam, prosecutors Mizanul Islam, BM Sultan Mahmud and Gazi MH Tamim took part in the hearing and pleaded to frame charges.