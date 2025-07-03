Indictment order in Chankharpul crimes against humanity case on July 14
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-1) has set 14 July next for passing order on charge framing in a case filed under crimes against humanity over the killings of six innocent people in the city's Chankharpul area on 5 August, 2024.
The three-member panel of the ICT-1 led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order as the prosecution argued for framing charges and the defence, on the other hand, took part in the hearing on discharge petitions.
Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam, prosecutors Mizanul Islam, BM Sultan Mahmud and Gazi MH Tamim took part in the hearing and pleaded to frame charges.
Lawyer Saddam Hossain Ovi argued for accused Inspector Arshad, Sifat Mahmud for Constable Md Sujon, Shibli Sadekin for constable Imaj Hossain Emon, Abul Hasan for constable Nasirul Islam and state appointed counsel Md Kutubuddin defended four fugitive accused at the tribunal.
The ICT-1 on 3 June ordered authorities concerned to publish notice on two national dailies, asking four fugitive accused to appear before it. Four fugitives of the case are former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman, former DMP Joint Commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, former Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Alam Mohammad Akhtarul Islam and former Assistant Commissioner of Ramna Zone of DMP Mohammad Imrul.
The notice was published on the next day. The four fugitives, however, remained absent, prompting the tribunal to appoint Md Kutubuddin as the state defence to defend the accused.
The prosecution on 25 May filed the formal charge against eight in the case. It was the maiden formal charge filed at the ICT in the cases lodged over July-August mass uprising.
Shahriar Khan Anas, Sheikh Mahdi Hasan Zunayed, Md Yakub, Md Rakib Hawlader, Md Ismamul Haque and Manik Miah were martyred in Chankharpul area on 5 August.
The investigation agency of the tribunal filed the 90-page probe report on 20 April while the investigation agency prepared the probe report in six months and 13 days.
Testimonies of 79 witnesses have been recorded, 19 video footages, 11 news paper reports, two audio files, 11 books or reports and six death certificates were attached with the report, Muhammad Tajul Islam said earlier.