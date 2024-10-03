Bashundhara Group got special privilege 2 months before fall of govt

More than half of the power sector has been privatised over the last one and a half decade. Private companies have been given permission to import liquefied natural gas (LNG). After that, the then government developed a policy for selling fuel oil in the private sector for the first time only for the benefit of a specific company.

The Awami League government fell in the face of a mass uprising of students and people on 5 August. Before that, on 10 June, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) received a letter from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division. The letter read that the Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company has been given permission for importing unrefined fuel oil and storing, transporting and selling it after refining under their own arrangements.

At the moment, only the BPC has approval to import and distribute fuel oil. Experts and consumer rights activists say people will have to pay more if the fuel oil business is privatised. This happened in the power sector. Fuel oil is a "strategic" product. Therefore, the whole business should be in the government’s hands.