Sotheby's auction: Works of five Bangladesh artists cross all expectations

Artworks by five Bangladeshi artists received greater response than expected at an auction held by Sotheby’s in London, The works by Shahid Kabir and Kalidas Karmakar set records.

The auction, titled “Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art,” was held last Tuesday. Alongside Bangladesh, works by artists from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were also featured. Sotheby’s organised the event with a total of 54 lots.