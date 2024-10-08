Nightmarish realism of Zainul’s brushstrokes

On 26 September this year, a black and white painting by Bangladeshi artist Zainul Abedin sold at Sotheby’s in London for over half a million pounds. Listed in the catalogue as “Untitled”, it is in fact part of Zainul’s “Monpura” series.

On 12 November 1970, present-day Bangladesh was struck by the most deadly tropical cyclone that has ever been recorded; this came to be known as the Bhola Cyclone, claiming the lives of between 300,000 and 500,000 people.

The cyclone acquired an additional importance in the history of Bangladesh’s Liberation, since the response of the Pakistani government was considered inadequate at best, and discriminatory at worst, leading to an intensification of nationalist feeling in East Pakistan, as it was then called.