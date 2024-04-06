Saturday starts with 1,636 MW of load shedding despite weekly holiday

Despite weekly holiday, Saturday starts with 1,636 MW of load shedding

Despite lower electricity demand on the weekly holiday on Saturday than any working day, the day started with load shedding of 1,636 MW to serve a demand of 14,100 MW.

This power cuts started at 1:00am when electricity demand always remains very low.

Official statistics of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) reveals that the country was generating 12,387 MW in the early hours of Saturday (at 1am).

The PGCB data shows that the country generated 12,670 MW at 12 noon against a demand for 14,000 MW on Saturday. The highest demand is projected to be 15,300 MW in the evening peak hours and 13,400 MW in the day peak time.