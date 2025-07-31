SC adjourns 21 Aug grenade attack case hearing till 13 Aug

Additional Attorney Generals Mohammad Abdul Jabber Bhuiyan, Mohammad Arshadur Rouf and Aneek Rushd Haque, and Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud moved the plea for the state. Senior Advocate SM Shahjahan and Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the defence.

The apex court on 1 June, 2025, granted a leave to appeal petition filed against the High Court judgment that had acquitted all the people convicted by the lower court in the two cases.

The High Court on 1 December, 2024, pronounced its verdict, scrapping the lower court judgment in the two cases. The court came up with the verdict after holding a hearing on the death references, criminal and jail appeals filed in the two cases.

"Death Reference is rejected, all appeals are allowed, all rules are absolute", said the identical short judgments pronounced by the High Court bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain.