Rahima claimed she was abducted: PBI

Syed Mushfiqur Rahman said Rahima Begum claimed she got clothes to wear from the houses where he resided. She went to Boalmari from Maksudpur. Then on 17 September, she took shelter at the house of Abbus Kuddus Molla who used to live in her home as a tenant some 28 years ago while he would work at Sonali Jute Mill at Daulatpur in Khulna.

She said she was afraid of returning to Khulna. She thought she would contact her daughters after reaching Kuddus Molla's house. Then, she will return to the family.

According to the SP, a local boy informed her whereabouts to a public representative who later conveyed the information to the councilor of Daulatpur. The counselor later informed Daulatpur police of the matter. Then Daulatpur police came to the area on Saturday and rescued her.