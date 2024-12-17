Victory Day commemorated in Kolkata and Dhaka
In a reflection of their shared history and long-standing friendship and harmony, Indian and Bangladeshi armed forces came together to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Liberation War of 1971 on the occasion of the Bijoy Diwas (Victory Day) on 16 December 2024.
To mark the occasion, both armed forces exchanged their delegations to participate in Victory Day celebrations in the two countries, stated a press release.
In Kolkata the events commenced with wreath laying at Vijay Smarak by freedom fighter Maj Gen Abdus Salam Chowdhury (Retd) and Brig Gen Md Aminur Rahman in the presence of governor of West Bengal followed by an interaction with the GOC-in-C Eastern Command.
The delegation also interacted with the governor of West Bengal and met the Indian veterans and senior dignitaries during the various events organised especially to mark the occasion.
In Dhaka the Indian veteran’s delegation attended the reception hosted by the president of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban. The veterans also interacted with the chiefs of the three services of Bangladesh and other senior dignitaries as they recalled their battles together with Bir Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) against the occupation forces.
Both sides reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship between the armed forces of India and Bangladesh and between their people, which has been forged in blood and rooted in the spirit of justice, freedom and equality.