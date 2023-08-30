Friendship launches physiotherapy centre, disability-friendly boat

Friendship NGO, a social purpose organization dedicated to improving the lives of marginalised climate impacted communities, inaugurated of Physiotherapy Centre and Disability-Friendly Boat in Gaibandha Sadar, Gaibandha and Chilmari, Kurigram on Wednesday, said a press release.
These initiatives mark a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life for individuals with disabilities in the region.
The Physiotherapy Centre, equipped with specialized facilities, including a Neuro Development Disorder (NDD) room, aims to provide comprehensive care for individuals with various physical and neurological conditions.
The centre will offer a range of services, including physiotherapy, check-ups, and therapeutic interventions, administered by highly trained and experienced therapists.
The services will be available free of cost, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their socio-economic background, can access the care they need.
The Disability-Friendly Boat is another initiative by Friendship NGO. This specially designed boat is equipped with advanced accessibility features, such as inclined planes for wheelchair users and the use of contrast colours for individuals with visual impairments and safety equipment.
The boat will facilitate the transportation of persons with disabilities to and from distant chars, ensuring that they can access essential services and opportunities that were previously out of reach.
Addressing the inauguration event, upazila nirbahi officer Md Shariful Alam expressed his support and admiration for Friendship NGO's dedication to inclusivity and empowerment.
He said, "The Physiotherapy Centre and Disability-Friendly Boat are shining examples of how partnerships between NGOs and local communities can create positive change. Friendship NGO's commitment to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have equal access to essential services is truly commendable.”
Presided over by Ayesha Taasin Khan, senior director and head of Inclusive Citizenship at Friendship, fepresentatives from the government office National Foundation for Development of the Disabled Persons (JPUF) Akter Hosain and social welfare officer Nasir Uddin Shah, president of Rotary Club of Ramna Khair Uddin Khan and Rotary member Ashequl Islam, IC deputy director Ahmed Toufiqur Rahman and deputy general manager Abu Muhammad Shihab were present at the event.
Their presence highlighted the collaborative efforts between organizations and their shared commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities.
The Rotary Foundation has provided the funds necessary for the procurement of the machines that facilitated the two physiotherapy centres and the making of the boats.
Friendship NGO remains steadfast in its mission to create a more inclusive society where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can thrive and lead fulfilling lives. The inauguration of the Physiotherapy Centre and Disability-Friendly Boat represents a significant stride towards achieving this vision.