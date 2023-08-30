Friendship launches physiotherapy centre, disability-friendly boat

Friendship NGO, a social purpose organization dedicated to improving the lives of marginalised climate impacted communities, inaugurated of Physiotherapy Centre and Disability-Friendly Boat in Gaibandha Sadar, Gaibandha and Chilmari, Kurigram on Wednesday, said a press release.

These initiatives mark a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life for individuals with disabilities in the region.

The Physiotherapy Centre, equipped with specialized facilities, including a Neuro Development Disorder (NDD) room, aims to provide comprehensive care for individuals with various physical and neurological conditions.

The centre will offer a range of services, including physiotherapy, check-ups, and therapeutic interventions, administered by highly trained and experienced therapists.

The services will be available free of cost, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their socio-economic background, can access the care they need.