PM's power should be curtailed

Commenting on the proposal to limit the Prime Minister to a maximum of two terms, Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul said this is a widely supported demand—and one he personally endorses. However, he stressed that simply raising the demand is not enough; a convincing argument must be made to support it. "We need to examine which countries in the world follow this model," he said, noting that there are no such provisions in countries like India or the United Kingdom, where no term limits exist for the Prime Minister.

Professor Nazrul warned that even with a two-term limit, authoritarianism can still take root. He illustrated this with an example: “Suppose Salahuddin [a BNP Standing Committee member] becomes Prime Minister for two terms. Then his wife becomes Prime Minister for two terms. Then his children follow suit.”

He emphasised that the real issue is the unbalanced power structure. “In India, the President acts on the advice of the Cabinet. In Bangladesh, the President works solely on the advice of the Prime Minister,” he pointed out. According to him, while a term limit is necessary, the focus must be on reducing the excessive powers of the Prime Minister—and this must be justified through strong, logical arguments.

Speaking on the process of implementing constitutional reforms, Professor Nazrul noted that constitutional amendments are made by the Parliament, whereas a new constitution is formulated by a Constituent Assembly. He said there are examples of neighboring countries taking eight to nine years to draft a new constitution, suggesting that this could also be a lengthy process for Bangladesh.

Raising a key question, he asked, “Will the 1972 Constitution remain in force in the meantime?” Answering it himself, he said, “Until the new constitution is framed, the current parliament—which will function as a constitutional parliament—should continue to amend and improve the 1972 Constitution. These improvements will serve as a foundation, so that when the Constituent Assembly begins work on the new constitution—it may take two to three years—there is already a reformed base in place.”