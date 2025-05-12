Discussion over constitution reform
PM's power should be curtailed
The Nagorik Jote has put forward seven proposals for constitutional reform, including a provision to limit any individual to a maximum of two terms as Prime Minister. During the discussion on these proposals, speakers argued that the current constitution grants the Prime Minister unchecked authority.
They noted that the country’s legal framework and institutions are structured in such a way that the rise of authoritarian rule becomes almost inevitable. The speakers emphasised that the most pressing need now is to curtail the excessive powers of the Prime Minister by establishing a proper balance of power.
The proposals were presented yesterday, Sunday, at a programme held at the International Mother Language Institute auditorium in Segunbagicha, Dhaka. Representatives from various political parties, including the law adviser to the interim government and the vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, spoke at the event. However, most political representatives reiterated the same positions they had earlier submitted to the Commission regarding constitutional reform.
At the event—organised by the Nagorik Jote, a civic platform advocating for democratic restructuring—Dhaka University Professor Asif Shahan presented the seven reform proposals. Writer and economic analyst Zia Hassan also presented two possible roadmaps for implementing the reforms on behalf of the platform.
It Is Important to Reduce the Power of the Prime Minister
Commenting on the proposal to limit the Prime Minister to a maximum of two terms, Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul said this is a widely supported demand—and one he personally endorses. However, he stressed that simply raising the demand is not enough; a convincing argument must be made to support it. "We need to examine which countries in the world follow this model," he said, noting that there are no such provisions in countries like India or the United Kingdom, where no term limits exist for the Prime Minister.
Professor Nazrul warned that even with a two-term limit, authoritarianism can still take root. He illustrated this with an example: “Suppose Salahuddin [a BNP Standing Committee member] becomes Prime Minister for two terms. Then his wife becomes Prime Minister for two terms. Then his children follow suit.”
He emphasised that the real issue is the unbalanced power structure. “In India, the President acts on the advice of the Cabinet. In Bangladesh, the President works solely on the advice of the Prime Minister,” he pointed out. According to him, while a term limit is necessary, the focus must be on reducing the excessive powers of the Prime Minister—and this must be justified through strong, logical arguments.
Speaking on the process of implementing constitutional reforms, Professor Nazrul noted that constitutional amendments are made by the Parliament, whereas a new constitution is formulated by a Constituent Assembly. He said there are examples of neighboring countries taking eight to nine years to draft a new constitution, suggesting that this could also be a lengthy process for Bangladesh.
Raising a key question, he asked, “Will the 1972 Constitution remain in force in the meantime?” Answering it himself, he said, “Until the new constitution is framed, the current parliament—which will function as a constitutional parliament—should continue to amend and improve the 1972 Constitution. These improvements will serve as a foundation, so that when the Constituent Assembly begins work on the new constitution—it may take two to three years—there is already a reformed base in place.”
The Prime Minister’s Unlimited Power
Highlighting efforts to establish a true republic, National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz said that the existing constitution lacks any effective mechanism for executive accountability. "The Prime Minister has been granted unchecked power," he remarked. “There is nothing in the constitution that prevents the rise of ‘a Sheikh Hasina’,” he added, referring to the concentration of power in a single leader.
Referring to the 12th Amendment of 1991, Riaz pointed out that when Bangladesh adopted the parliamentary system, the vast, almost unimaginable powers once held by the President were simply transferred to the Prime Minister. The combination of presidential authority, prime ministerial power, and the dominance of individual personalities in Bangladesh’s political culture, he said, has led to the fascist-style rule seen over the past 16 years.
Commenting on the term limit proposal by the Reform Commission—which states that no individual should serve more than two terms as Prime Minister—Ali Riaz noted that the Westminster model does not impose such restrictions. For that reason, he said, the argument for term limits alone does not convince him. “Bangladesh also introduced a caretaker government system,” he noted. “Was there any such system in the original Westminster model?”
*More to Follow...