Two other students demand justice for previous incidents

On 19 September, two female students of the Chittagong University complained of harassment to the proctorial body of the university. Later, that complaint was transferred to the Sexual Harassment and Abuse Prevention Center of Chittagong University. However, the complaint has not been addressed even after 10 months of the incident.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, one of the victims of that incident said the complaint committee of the Sexual Harassment and Abuse Prevention Center had questioned both of them multiple times after the incident. But there was no further progress after that.

She lamented and said, “Instead of punishing the offenders, proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan lied about them to the media. The proctor said the victims had forgiven the four accused after the incident. However, nothing like this actually happened. We did not pardon any of the accused.”

Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo at his office that one of the members of the Complaint Committee had told him that the victims had forgiven the accused. This is why he gave such a statement to the media.