Bangladesh

AL govt used Jamaat ban ploy to crush student-people revolution: Asif Nazrul 

BSS
Law advisor Asif NazrulProthom Alo file photo

Law, justice, and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul has said the ousted Awami League (AL) government did not ban Jamaat-e-Islami from any policy decision but wanted to use it as a ploy to brutally crush the student-people revolution.

"The narrative that they gave to ban Jamaat, mentioning it as a terrorist organisation, was not true. The home affairs ministry has scrutinised that they (AL) had termed Jamaat-BNP as terrorist and militant organisations and suddenly published the gazette, as part of their narrative, declaring Jamaat as a terrorist organisation," he said while talking to newsmen at the ministry.

The law adviser said, "We cannot become a part of their false narrative, where the student-people revolution was termed as terrorist activities. They put all the blame for that on the shoulders of a party and banned it."

"We cannot become part of any unfair narrative of a party, which got discarded and defeated in the student-people uprising. Awami League had banned Jamaat-e-Islami at a particular time with a particular goal. Jamaat had pleaded to withdraw the ban and following that the Home Ministry gave its decision," he added.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh