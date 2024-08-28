AL govt used Jamaat ban ploy to crush student-people revolution: Asif Nazrul
Law, justice, and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul has said the ousted Awami League (AL) government did not ban Jamaat-e-Islami from any policy decision but wanted to use it as a ploy to brutally crush the student-people revolution.
"The narrative that they gave to ban Jamaat, mentioning it as a terrorist organisation, was not true. The home affairs ministry has scrutinised that they (AL) had termed Jamaat-BNP as terrorist and militant organisations and suddenly published the gazette, as part of their narrative, declaring Jamaat as a terrorist organisation," he said while talking to newsmen at the ministry.
The law adviser said, "We cannot become a part of their false narrative, where the student-people revolution was termed as terrorist activities. They put all the blame for that on the shoulders of a party and banned it."
"We cannot become part of any unfair narrative of a party, which got discarded and defeated in the student-people uprising. Awami League had banned Jamaat-e-Islami at a particular time with a particular goal. Jamaat had pleaded to withdraw the ban and following that the Home Ministry gave its decision," he added.