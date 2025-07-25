Ex-Chief Justice Khairul Haque in dock for 40 mins, handcuffed

It was 8:00 pm. A blue prison van, whistles loudly being blown, entered the main gate of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Old Dhaka via the Rayshaheb Bazar intersection.

As the van entered, leaders of the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum began chanting slogans demanding the punishment of former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque.

The vehicle swiftly made its way into the court’s lockup area.

While the former Chief Justice remained in lockup, members of the Forum continued their demonstrations right outside the detention block, demanding his punishment.

Head of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s prosecution division, Deputy Commissioner Tarek Zubair, entered through the court’s main gate and issued strict instructions to police personnel to prevent any untoward incidents. Following this, all entrances to the court were shut.

Members of the army took up position outside the court. Moments later, Khairul Haque was escorted out of the lockup, not via the main road, but through an inner route within the court premises.

As he neared the stairs, he was seen with hands cuffed behind his back. He wore a police’s bulletproof vest over a white shirt and black trousers, with leather sandals on his feet. Two police officers assisted him as he ascended to the third floor, leaning on them for balance. Once upstairs, he was placed in the dock.