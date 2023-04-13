Rana Plaza tragedy initiated struggle to improve workers’ rights: US ambassador

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today laid emphasis on "collective work and commitment" to continue progress in creating sustainable manufacturing that will support workers, the industry, and the economy, reports UNB.

"And only then will we be able to hold true to our collective response of saying, -- never again," he said while speaking at stakeholders' roundtable to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy.

The Solidarity Center, the Industrial Bangladesh Council, and The Daily Star hosted the event.

Ten years ago, on 24 April, the Rana Plaza building collapsed, killing more than 1,100 workers and injuring thousands more.