Police association’s statement poses threat to journalism: Editors Guild
The Editors Guild has expressed concern over the statement issued by the Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA), saying that the association's stance creates an environment of threat for independent journalism.
"The police service association’s statement that arbitrarily blamed the media creates an environment of threat for independent journalism in society,” the organisation of media editors said in a release on Monday.
Recently, there have been reports in some media outlets regarding the unusual accumulation of wealth by a number of former and current police officers. The BPSA responded to the reports with the statement and urged the media outlets to maintain more caution and journalistic standards while publishing reports on the police force.
Describing the call as a vivid interference in journalism, the editors asserted that the association took on the responsibilities of the particular individuals, a stance which contradicts the force’s declared policy of not taking responsibility for individuals.
The Editors Guild noted that the media have reported all positive activities of the police force, including their sacrifice in the Liberation War, bravery in combating militancy, and attacks by anti-liberation forces during the trial of war crimes, and this practice still continues.
At the same time, they will surely publish reports maintaining professionalism if there are incidents of wealth accumulation beyond declared sources while serving in different crucial positions in the government, they clarified, pointing out that the government agencies themselves are investigating these incidents.
The release suggested sending a rejoinder and approaching the press council if any media reports cause someone to feel aggrieved. But the police service association’s statement is an irrational and indecent attack on independent media as well as the practice of neutral journalism.
The editors sought cooperation from all government agencies, including the police force, to ensure a stronger role of the press to combat corruption and irregularities and establish a well-governed democratic society.